Sony looks well placed to benefit from next console war

Yet Sony’s August guidance still looks too pessimistic after another great quarter: the company raised by 13% its operating profit forecast for the fiscal year ending next March. That sounds like a lot but may still be too cautious. PS5s will likely sell like hot cakes, which could also push game sales higher. More people are also buying games digitally, which means higher margins for Sony. PlayStation Plus, the company’s subscription-based service offering gamers discounts and other perks, also saw growth.