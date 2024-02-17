Sony optimistic about India, exploring alternatives after Zee merger fallout, says executive
Following the failed merger with Zee, Sony plans to pursue growth opportunities independently in India due to its significant long-term potential. The company aims to invest strategically and explore new avenues for expansion in the Indian market.
Hiroki Totoki, President, COO & CFO of Sony, said the company is optimistic about future plans in India. In a recent earnings call on February 14, he stated that while the merger of Sony's Indian arm with Zee is terminated, they are committed to the Indian market.
