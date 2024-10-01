Sony Pictures head Tony Vinciquerra to step down from CEO role; Ravi Ahuja named successor

  • Sony Pictures Entertainment Chairman and CEO Tony Vinciquerra to Step Down from CEO Role January 2, 2025 Ravi Ahuja Named President and CEO, Sony Pictures Entertainment

Published1 Oct 2024, 08:05 AM IST
Sony Pictures Entertainment Chairman and CEO Tony Vinciquerra to Step Down from CEO Role January 2, 2025 Ravi Ahuja Named President and CEO, Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Ravi Ahuja will replace Tony Vinciquerra as the chief executive officer of Sony Pictures Entertainment, the Hollywood arm of Tokyo-based Sony Group Corp., in January.

First Published:1 Oct 2024, 08:05 AM IST
