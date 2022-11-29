Sony Pictures Networks India acquires media rights for Lanka Premier League 2022

The Lanka Premier League will be broadcast on its channels across the Indian subcontinent, including India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bhutan, Nepal, and Maldives, from 6 December
Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) has acquired the exclusive broadcast rights for the third edition of the Lanka Premier League 2022. The broadcaster will get television rights across the Indian subcontinent including India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bhutan, Nepal, and Maldives along with digital rights for India and Sri Lanka.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) has acquired the exclusive broadcast rights for the third edition of the Lanka Premier League 2022. The broadcaster will get television rights across the Indian subcontinent including India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bhutan, Nepal, and Maldives along with digital rights for India and Sri Lanka.
The tournament was earlier slated to begin in August 2022 had been postponed due to the turmoil in Sri Lanka. Its first season, too, was supposed to have began in September 2018 but was postponed multiple times and also got further delayed due to the covid-19 pandemic. It finally began in November 2020.
The tournament was earlier slated to begin in August 2022 had been postponed due to the turmoil in Sri Lanka. Its first season, too, was supposed to have began in September 2018 but was postponed multiple times and also got further delayed due to the covid-19 pandemic. It finally began in November 2020.
Anil Mohan, founder, and CEO of IPG, the official promoter of LPL, said, “Sri Lanka has always been proud of its cricketing heritage and passion and we cannot be happier about it being taken to all parts of the world through some of the renowned broadcasters in the business.“The league will start December 6 and will have five teams – Colombo Stars, Dambulla Aura, Galle Gladiators, Jaffna Kings, and Kandy Falcons. Two-time champions Jaffna Kings will be captained by Thisara Perera and will also have all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Last month, former cricketers Sanath Jayasuriya and Wasim Akram as well as Viv Richards were appointed the league’s brand ambassadors for its upcoming third edition.
SPNI was earlier known as Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited, which is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation, Japan. The third season of the league will be broadcast across Sony Sports Ten 1 & Sony Sports Ten 5 channels.
Varuni Khosla is a journalist with close to 14 years of experience in writing business news stories for mainstream newspaper companies like Mint and The Economic Times. She reports and writes on luxury and lifestyle brands, hospitality and tourism news, the business of sports, the business of advertising and marketing and alcohol brands.