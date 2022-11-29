Sony Pictures Networks India acquires media rights for Lanka Premier League 2022

Anil Mohan, founder, and CEO of IPG, the official promoter of LPL, said, “Sri Lanka has always been proud of its cricketing heritage and passion and we cannot be happier about it being taken to all parts of the world through some of the renowned broadcasters in the business.“The league will start December 6 and will have five teams – Colombo Stars, Dambulla Aura, Galle Gladiators, Jaffna Kings, and Kandy Falcons. Two-time champions Jaffna Kings will be captained by Thisara Perera and will also have all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga.

