Sony Pictures Networks India appoints Disney Star’s Gaurav Banerjee as new MD and CEO
The appointment will be effective on or before 26 August. Current chief executive NP Singh will take on the role of non-executive chairman until the end of the fiscal year to support the transition.
Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has appointed Gaurav Banerjee as its new managing director and chief executive, effective on or before 26 August. Banerjee will succeed NP Singh, who stepped down last month after a 25-year tenure. Mint had first reported that Sony would hire Banerjee to replace Singh on 28 May.