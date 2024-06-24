The appointment will be effective on or before 26 August. Current chief executive NP Singh will take on the role of non-executive chairman until the end of the fiscal year to support the transition.

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has appointed Gaurav Banerjee as its new managing director and chief executive, effective on or before 26 August. Banerjee will succeed NP Singh, who stepped down last month after a 25-year tenure. Mint had first reported that Sony would hire Banerjee to replace Singh on 28 May. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Banerjee previously served as head of content for Hindi entertainment and Disney+ Hotstar, and business head for Star Bharat, Hindi and English movies, kids and infotainment, and regional (east). In these roles, he oversaw content curation across several languages and also spearheaded original series and films.

A former journalist, Banerjee began his career in media as an assistant producer and anchor at Aaj Tak. From there he moved to Star News, where he produced and anchored prime-time news shows. He holds a Master's degree in filmmaking and TV production from Jamia Millia Islamia University and an undergraduate degree in history from St Stephens, Delhi.

He said in a statement, "I am deeply honoured to take on the role of MD and CEO at SPNI. Under NP Singh's remarkable leadership, SPNI has achieved tremendous success and innovation in the entertainment industry. I am excited to lead talented teams as we explore new frontiers in original programming, enhance our viewers' experiences, drive our distribution footprint across India, and significantly boost our revenues."

Transition begins Singh will take on the role of non-executive chairman until the end of the fiscal year to support the transition. He said he was proud of the success and innovation SPNI has achieved. “I am confident that Gaurav will elevate SPNI's impressive portfolio to new heights. I look forward to supporting him and our talented team as we further our impact in content creation, audience engagement, and digital media initiatives," he added.

Appointed head of content strategy for Star Plus in 2009, Banerjee played a vital role in revitalising the channel with shows such as Diya Aur Baati Hum and Sasural Genda Phool. He was promoted to general manager of Star Plus in 2013 and took over as head of the content studio in 2015.

Ravi Ahuja, chairman of Global Television Studios and president and chief operating officer of Sony Pictures Entertainment, said in a statement, "NP Singh's leadership has been instrumental in shaping SPNI into the powerhouse it is today. I am confident that Gaurav Banerjee, with his proven track record and visionary approach, will continue to drive SPNI's success."

