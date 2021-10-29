Sony Pictures Networks India extends UEFA games broadcast deal for three years

NEW DELHI : Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) on Friday said it has extended its partnership with the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) for the next three years until the season end of 2023-2024.

After renewing the deal, SPN will be the official broadcaster in the Indian subcontinent of premium European club football properties including UEFA Champions League (UCL), UEFA Europa League (UEL), UEFA Youth League (UFL), UEFA Super Cup (USC) and the newly launched UEFA Europa Conference League (UECL). The broadcast partnership entails exclusive television broadcast and digital rights.

SPN will broadcast a total of 138 matches across UEFA Champions League and UEFA Super Cup properties, 141 matches of UEFA Europa League, 141 matches of UEFA Europa Conference League and 39 matches of UEFA Youth League each season. Select matches will be telecast live across Sony Sports channels and all matches will be livestreamed on its on-demand OTT platform SonyLIV.

Rajesh Kaul, chief revenue officer, distribution and head of sports business at Sony Pictures Networks India said European club football is widely followed by fans across India, and the steady rise of its viewership in India in the last few years is testament to its fandom. “Through this partnership, we will continue to cement our positioning as a global multi-sporting arena and the premier destination for the best of international club football," he said.

On extending the deal, Guy-Laurent Epstein, marketing director, UEFA, said UEFA is delighted to renew the partnership with Sony Pictures Network India for the 2021-24 seasons. “Sony Pictures Networks India brings a wealth of experience to premium sports broadcasting and will continue to provide best-in-class coverage of the UEFA Club Competitions to football fans across the Indian subcontinent," he said.

The UEFA Champions League (UCL) is arguably one of the most prestigious club football tournaments in the world and sees participation from some of the most celebrated clubs in Europe such as Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool, Juventus and many more.

In addition, the league also features top players such as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski, Neymar Jr, and Kylian Mbappe.

The UEFA Europa League (UEL), meanwhile, is UEFA's second tier European club and has seen participation from top teams across Europe such as Manchester United, Arsenal, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Sevilla and more along with players like Harry Kane, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Bruno Fernandez, Romelu Lukaku, and others.

