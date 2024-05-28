Mumbai: Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has appointed Disney Star’s Gaurav Banerjee as its new chief executive officer, replacing NP Singh, two people familiar with the development told Mint. Singh had announced his intention to step down after 25 years at Sony last week.

At Disney Star, Banerjee oversaw content for Hindi entertainment and Disney+ Hotstar, and served as business head for Star Bharat, as well as Hindi and English movies, kids & infotainment, and regional (east) channels. He was not immediately available for comment.

A former journalist, Banerjee began his career at Aaj Tak before joining Star News in 2004 as a prime-time anchor and senior producer. In 2005, he was instrumental in launching the Bengali news channel Star Ananda.

In 2008 he transitioned to Star India to lead content strategy for the network's regional entertainment channels, helping the company expand into new markets with the launch of Star Jalsha in Bengal and Star Pravah in Maharashtra.

Appointed head of content strategy for Star Plus in 2009, Banerjee played a vital role in revitalising the channel with hit shows such as Diya Aur Baati Hum and Sasural Genda Phool, which helped the channel regain its leadership position in 2010. He was promoted to general manager of Star Plus in 2013 and took on leadership of the Content Studio in 2015.

Banerjee holds a master’s degree in filmmaking and TV production from the Mass Communications Research Centre at Jamia Milia Islamia University, Delhi. He completed his undergraduate studies in history at St Stephens College, Delhi.

