Sony Pictures Networks India hires Disney Star’s Gaurav Banerjee as CEO, replacing NP Singh
NP Singh had announced his decision to step down after 25 years at Sony last week. At Disney Star, Banerjee oversaw content for Hindi entertainment and Disney+ Hotstar.
Mumbai: Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has appointed Disney Star’s Gaurav Banerjee as its new chief executive officer, replacing NP Singh, two people familiar with the development told Mint. Singh had announced his intention to step down after 25 years at Sony last week.