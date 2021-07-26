NEW DELHI: Media and entertainment company Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) India has revamped its organisational structure, making some key leadership changes effective immediately. SPN operates more than 20 TV channels in India as well as a video-on-demand platform SonyLIV, among other film and content production ventures.

Rohit Gupta has transitioned from his role as chief revenue officer – ad sales and international business, and taken on the responsibility of being SPN’s advisor to the management and the board. In this new role, Gupta will advise senior management on industry trends, developments and work closely with the CEO on various industry issues that could positively impact the company’s strategy and growth, the firm said in a statement.

Rajesh Kaul, in addition to his existing role as chief revenue officer – distribution and business head – sports, will take charge of international sales and work in collaboration with the digital team to expand SPN’s brand presence and reach across the world. Neeraj Arora, currently heading international sales will now be reporting directly to Kaul.

Sandeep Mehrotra has been appointed head - ad sales, network channels. In his new role, he will directly report to the managing director and CEO N.P. Singh.

Danish Khan, business head – Sony Entertainment Television, digital business and StudioNext will take additional charge of network channels licensing. This alignment will enable an end-to-end view of opportunities at play between channels and digital and thereby enable it in taking decisions, best suited for the network’s growth, the company said in a statement.

Tushar Shah, business head, English, factual entertainment and Sony AATH, the network’s Bengali language pay channel, takes on an additional newly created role of chief marketing officer (CMO) for SPN. His expanded role will include taking the corporate brand to the consumer and furthering its reach besides managing his existing channel portfolio.

Aditya Mehta, in addition to his current role at corporate strategy and business development, will spearhead the formation of Data Analytics CoE (Centre of Excellence) to strengthen SPN’s approach to being a data-driven organization. He would also be responsible for business monetization which will leverage the power of data and act as a bridge between digital and linear revenue opportunities.

“SPN has embarked on vision 3.0 to create a future-ready organisation based on a culture powered by corporate values and a management structure backed by an operating model that accelerates growth. All leadership changes announced today are reflective of that evolutionary intent," N.P. Singh, managing director and CEO, SPN, said in a statement.





