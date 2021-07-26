Sony Pictures Networks India rejigs organisational structure

Rohit Gupta has transitioned from his role as chief revenue officer – ad sales and international business, and taken on the responsibility of being SPN’s advisor to the management and the board. In this new role, Gupta will advise senior management on industry trends, developments and work closely with the CEO on various industry issues that could positively impact the company’s strategy and growth, the firm said in a statement.

