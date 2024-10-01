Sony Pictures, studio behind ‘The Crown’ and ‘Jeopardy,’ gets a new boss
SummaryCEO Tony Vinciquerra gave priority to selling content to streamers; President Ravi Ahuja will take over the top job.
The head of Sony’s movie and television studio is stepping down early next year, passing the baton after helping the company sidestep costly investments in streaming that challenged many of its rivals.
