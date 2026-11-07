Sony raises PlayStation sales forecast ahead of GTA 6 launch, reveals Marvel’s Wolverine sales figure

Sony has raised its financial forecast for its gaming business, with the upcoming launch of Grand Theft Auto 6 putting the spotlight on PlayStation's performance.

Sony releases official sales figures for Marvel's Wolverine The company has also revealed an official sales figure for Marvel's Wolverine for the first time, confirming that the PlayStation 5 exclusive sold 2.4 million copies in its first 50 days.

The announcements were part of Sony's financial results for the second quarter of the 2026 financial year, released on 5 November.

According to the company's latest financial report, Sony has increased its full-year sales forecast for its Game & Network Services business by 6%. The revised estimate now stands at 4.83 trillion yen, up from the earlier forecast of 4.54 trillion yen.

The company has also increased its operating profit forecast for the segment from 660 billion yen to 700 billion yen, representing a rise of around 6%.

Sony attributed the improved outlook mainly to higher sales of non-first-party game software titles. The company also pointed to better cost management and increased revenue from network services, including PlayStation Plus.

GTA 6 could be a major boost for PlayStation Although Sony has not directly named Grand Theft Auto 6 as the reason behind the improved forecast, the upcoming Rockstar Games release is an important title to watch.

The game is scheduled to launch on 19 November 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S. With less than two weeks remaining before its release, it is expected to be one of the biggest gaming launches of the year.

Sony has been closely involved in the game's PlayStation marketing. In June, PlayStation announced its partnership with Rockstar Games, highlighting the PS5 as the platform where the game will offer its best experience.

The marketing campaign has also focused on features such as the DualSense controller's haptic feedback, adaptive triggers and the console's audio technology.

Rockstar's official website currently lists both PS5 and Xbox Series X|S as supported platforms, while also carrying the message that the game plays best on PlayStation 5.

This gives Sony an opportunity to benefit from the attention surrounding the release, particularly among players who may be considering purchasing a console before the game arrives.

However, Sony's financial report does not confirm how much of the revised sales forecast is directly linked to GTA 6. Its reference to stronger third-party game sales covers a wider category of titles.

Marvel's Wolverine sells 2.4 million copies Another important announcement from Sony's financial update concerns Marvel's Wolverine.

Developed by Insomniac Games, the action-adventure title was released exclusively for PS5 on 15 September 2026. Sony's latest figures show that the game had sold 2.4 million copies worldwide as of 4 November.

This is the first time the company has officially disclosed a sales figure for the game.

The number represents sales during its first 50 days on the market. While the figure gives an idea of the game's early performance, comparisons with Insomniac's Marvel's Spider-Man titles show the difference in their launch performances.

For context, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 sold 2.5 million copies within its first 24 hours of release in October 2023. It went on to cross five million copies in its first 11 days.

However, the two releases also had different levels of pre-release interest and market reach. Spider-Man 2 was part of an already established and hugely popular franchise, while Wolverine marked a separate superhero project from the same developer.

Sony's latest financial results also show that its gaming business continues to perform well despite a decline in hardware sales during the July-September quarter.

The Game & Network Services segment recorded sales of 1.21 trillion yen during the quarter, an increase of 9% compared with the same period last year. Operating income rose by 83% to 220.1 billion yen.