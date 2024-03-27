Sony secures rights for New Zealand Cricket home series
The long-term agreement, which will be effective from 1 May 2024 to 30 April 2031, will cover broadcasting and digital-streaming rights for all bilateral ties in the island nation, including India’s tours of New Zealand during the 2026-27 and 2030-31 seasons
MUMBAI : After its merger plans with Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd unravelled, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) is quietly taking steps to fortify its sports content offerings. In a strategic move, SPNI has secured exclusive rights to broadcast and stream all New Zealand Cricket (NZC) home series, featuring the men’s (Blackcaps) as well as women’s (White Ferns) matches, in India and associated territories for the next seven years.