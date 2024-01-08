Sony may call off $10 billion mega-merger with Zee Entertainment
Sony Group Corp. is looking to cancel the deal due to a standoff over whether Zee’s Chief Executive Officer Punit Goenka, also its founder’s son, would lead the merged entity
Sony Group Corp. is planning to call off the merger pact of its India unit with Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., said people familiar with the matter, capping two years of drama and delay in creating a $10 billion media giant.
