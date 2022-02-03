Sony sets up talent advisory firm for artistes, sportspersons, content creators

New Delhi: Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment have announced the launch of Sony Entertainment Talent Ventures India (SETVI), an entertainment company that will offer actors, musicians, sportspersons, gamers and content creators in India opportunities for co-ventures, metaverse solutions, brand partnerships and management.

The new entity is a joint venture between the two Sony verticals in the first official cross-corporation joint venture for Sony Group in India.

Former chief executive officer at Fox Star Studios Vijay Singh is SETVI CEO.

“The digital disruption around us has had a direct impact on the entertainment ecosystem bringing talent to the centre of value creation and we believe there is a unique and fantastic opportunity (for us) to create more value working with talent," Singh said in an interview to Mint.

Apart from regular brand opportunities, Singh said his team that includes private equity specialists, gaming, fund raising and IP experts will help talent extend their longevity beyond films, shows or sports tournaments to business opportunities. The company is already in early-stage talks with over 150 investors who are eyeing options and collaborating with talent.

“We position ourselves as strategic advisors to talent and endeavour to grow their wealth and legacy," said Singh adding that the idea is to collaborate with existing talent agencies that stars may already employ but which may not have the skill sets to aid such opportunities.

Apart from business deals, SETVI will enable talent to strengthen their digital presence, improve engagement especially with younger audiences that are moving online, and find ways to monetize these mediums. “We are also looking at creating IPs be it film scripts, games or those related to e-sports," Singh added.

The Mumbai-based company currently has a team of 10, all of whom are vertical heads and is starting discussions with talent across studios and broadcasters. Its pan-India operations will include partnerships in southern markets too.

The board of directors of the new company will include Shridhar Subramaniam, president of corporate strategy and market development in Asia and Middle East, Sony Music Entertainment, Sanford Panitch, president, Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group and N.P. Singh, managing director and chief executive officer, Sony Pictures Networks India.

Talent represented by SETVI will also benefit from potential partnerships and global opportunities across the wider Sony Group, such as Sony PlayStation and Sony Electronics, the company said in a statement.

“Sony Group’s ecosystem in India offers far-reaching and unique opportunities for talent to build their brands in an authentic way," Sanford Panitch, president, Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group said in a statement.

The Bollywood talent management ecosystem is currently dominated by agencies like Spice PR, Raindrop Media and Universal Communications which manage media and public relations for top actors, directors, and publicity campaigns for films. Filmmaker Karan Johar announced a celebrity management venture Dharma Cornerstone Agency in December 2020 in partnership with Bunty Sajdeh, whose talent management firm Cornerstone, founded in 2008, manages sportspersons including Virat Kohli, Vinesh Phogat, KL Rahul, Sania Mirza, Yuvraj Singh, among others.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.