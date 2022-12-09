Sony Sports Network to continue broadcasting Australian Open on its TV, digital platforms

Rajesh Kaul, chief revenue officer - Distribution & International Business and Head - Sports Cluster, Sony Pictures Networks India, said,“The Australian Open has consistently been the most watched tennis Grand Slam in India over the past few years. During 2022, close to 23 million viewers watched the live coverage of the event on Sony Sports Network. We hope to repeat this success as well as continue to build the steadily growing tennis fanbase in India. With this broadcast rights renewal, we will become the home for major Grand Slams in India including Roland Garros and the US Open."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}