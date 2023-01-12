Sony Sports signs Hyundai Ioniq 5, Samsonite as sponsors for Australian Open

Rajesh Kaul, chief revenue officer, distribution and head of sports business, for the network here said: “We are the home of tennis in India and the Australian Open is the first of three Grand Slams along with Roland Garros and US Open that will be live telecast throughout the year on Sony Sports Network. Over the years the Open has consistently been the most watched tennis Grand Slam in India with almost 23 million viewers tuning in to watch our television coverage of the tournament in 2022. Roland Garros and US Open have also experienced dramatic growth in viewership after moving to Sony Sports Network."