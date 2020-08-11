Sony, Viacom18 merger to help SonyLIV, VOOT increase revenue by 30%

However, there is much potential in SonyLIV and VOOT coming together as well. Kishankumar Shyamalan, vice-president at media agency Wavemaker India said the two platforms complement each other well on nature and type of content, core markets and consumer base. VOOT brings a lot of reality, fiction, kids and movies while SonyLIV adds a much needed sports catalogue to the mix. Their combined might could also result in them together purchasing more direct-to-OTT movies considering the sluggish state on movie theatre openings which again is a huge battlefield now, Shyamalan added.