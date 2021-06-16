SonyLIV appoints Sreedhar Reddy Komalla as head of Telugu content

NEW DELHI: Sony Pictures Networks India has appointed Sreedhar Reddy Komalla as head of Telugu content for its video streaming service SonyLIV. In his new role, Reddy will primarily focus on leading expansion plans of the Telugu vertical of SonyLIV for users across markets.

A mechanical engineering graduate, Reddy has worked for multinational IT companies like TCS, Infosys, Wipro and Tech Mahindra in the past before he decided to pursue his filmmaking dreams. In the Telugu film industry, he is known as Madhura Sreedhar Reddy where he has established a music label Madhura Audio, besides directing, producing and distributing several concept-based movies in the last 10 years.

In a statement, Reddy said he was excited about his new innings at SonyLIV. “My role here is to extend SonyLIV’s footprint in the Telugu market and churn out homegrown content which caters to users across geographies," he added.

Ashish Golwalkar, head - content, SonyLIV and SET Reddy brings with him diversified experience that will help the company chart out growth for Telugu content and offer stories across genres to audiences.

This is Sony’s second initiative into ramping its regional content library in the recent past. Last week, it had appointed G. Dhananjayan as head - Tamil content, digital business for SonyLIV. Media experts agree that video streaming services will have to continue to focus on local language, original content across vernacular languages if they wish to penetrate deeper into the Indian heartland. According to the annual media and entertainment report by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) along with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), 35-40% of the consumption on OTT services happens in local languages and the hours of original programming that has tripled between 2018 and 2020, now stands at 1,400-1,800, as of 2020, across services.

