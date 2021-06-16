OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >SonyLIV appoints Sreedhar Reddy Komalla as head of Telugu content

SonyLIV appoints Sreedhar Reddy Komalla as head of Telugu content

A mechanical engineering graduate, Reddy has worked for multinational IT companies like TCS, Infosys, Wipro and Tech Mahindra in the past before he decided to pursue his filmmaking dreams.Premium
A mechanical engineering graduate, Reddy has worked for multinational IT companies like TCS, Infosys, Wipro and Tech Mahindra in the past before he decided to pursue his filmmaking dreams.
 1 min read . Updated: 16 Jun 2021, 10:16 AM IST Lata Jha

  • Media experts agree that video streaming services will have to continue to focus on local language, original content across vernacular languages if they wish to penetrate deeper into the Indian heartland

NEW DELHI: Sony Pictures Networks India has appointed Sreedhar Reddy Komalla as head of Telugu content for its video streaming service SonyLIV. In his new role, Reddy will primarily focus on leading expansion plans of the Telugu vertical of SonyLIV for users across markets.

A mechanical engineering graduate, Reddy has worked for multinational IT companies like TCS, Infosys, Wipro and Tech Mahindra in the past before he decided to pursue his filmmaking dreams. In the Telugu film industry, he is known as Madhura Sreedhar Reddy where he has established a music label Madhura Audio, besides directing, producing and distributing several concept-based movies in the last 10 years.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

In a statement, Reddy said he was excited about his new innings at SonyLIV. “My role here is to extend SonyLIV’s footprint in the Telugu market and churn out homegrown content which caters to users across geographies," he added.

Ashish Golwalkar, head - content, SonyLIV and SET Reddy brings with him diversified experience that will help the company chart out growth for Telugu content and offer stories across genres to audiences.

This is Sony’s second initiative into ramping its regional content library in the recent past. Last week, it had appointed G. Dhananjayan as head - Tamil content, digital business for SonyLIV. Media experts agree that video streaming services will have to continue to focus on local language, original content across vernacular languages if they wish to penetrate deeper into the Indian heartland. According to the annual media and entertainment report by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) along with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), 35-40% of the consumption on OTT services happens in local languages and the hours of original programming that has tripled between 2018 and 2020, now stands at 1,400-1,800, as of 2020, across services.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

RELATED STORIES
India has emerged as the third largest podcast listening market in the world after China and the US, with 57.6 million monthly listeners .istockphoto

Sony Pictures Networks enters podcast content segment

2 min read . 11 Jun 2021
.At SonyLIV, he will be responsible for curating and strengthening the Tamil content catalogue, Photo: AP

SonyLIV appoints G. Dhananjayan as head of Tamil content

2 min read . 11 Jun 2021
Photo AFP
wsj

Sony eyes a broader entertainment empire

2 min read . 28 Apr 2021
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout