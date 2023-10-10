SonyLIV bets on web originals, connected TV for ad growth
SonyLIV offers brands opportunities for sponsorship and integration
New Delhi: SonyLIV, the video streaming platform owned by Sony Pictures Networks India, is looking at a combination of subscription and advertising revenue to remain commercially viable. The service said its offerings of sports, music and food shows, along with fiction programming, offer brands various opportunities to come on board either as sponsors or to be integrated with the content. While a lot of brands partner for both television and digital inventories, some new-age players are specifically interested in OTT collaborations.