SonyLIV has 33.3 mn paid subscribers globally, 40,000 hours of content: NP Singh2 min read . Updated: 18 May 2023, 01:51 PM IST
Singh had earlier touted Sony as the only media company with a profitable digital operation
SonyLIV, the video streaming platform operated by Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), has clocked a paid subscriber base of 33.3 million globally including distributor partnerships, with over 40,000 hours of content across eight languages, NP Singh, managing director and CEO, SPNI, said at the Sony Corporate Strategy Meeting, 2023 in Tokyo on Thursday.
