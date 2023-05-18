SonyLIV, the video streaming platform operated by Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), has clocked a paid subscriber base of 33.3 million globally including distributor partnerships, with over 40,000 hours of content across eight languages, NP Singh, managing director and CEO, SPNI, said at the Sony Corporate Strategy Meeting, 2023 in Tokyo on Thursday.

Industry experts estimate the count to have ranged around 26 million last year.

“India is a global economic powerhouse and an opportunity destination for artists, content creators, game developers, studios, platforms and technology companies. Our efforts in India are aligned with Sony’s purpose of filling the world with emotion and we strive to push the boundaries and go beyond what is expected," Singh said at the global event.

Singh had earlier touted Sony as the only media company with a profitable digital operation. SonyLIV’s paid subscriber base had surged from 700,000 in early 2020, on the back of a string of hits, now commanding an annual average revenue per user of ₹573.

Singh added that SPNI which has been present in India for 28 years, operates 26 television channels, reaching 700 million viewers across 167 countries. It is known for international formats such as Shark Tank, Indian Idol and MasterChef besides the longest-running Indian sitcom with over 3,500 episodes referring to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

“SPNI has made significant investments in sports including key cricket properties, UEFA (an annual club association football competition organised by the Union of European Football Associations and contested by top-division European clubs) tournaments, World Wrestling Entertainment and Grand Slam Tennis, to name a few," Singh added.

SonyLIV is known for local Indian originals such as Rocket Boys, Scam 1992-The Harshad Mehta Story, Maharani, Avrodh, Chutzpah, Undekhi, and Gullak. It commands 6% of the premium VoD (video-on-demand) viewership share, according to a report by Media Partners Asia, an independent provider of research, advisory and consulting services across the media and telecoms sectors in Asia Pacific.

In 2021, SPNI and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd agreed to merge, aiming to form one of the largest entertainment networks in the country. While the merger was approved by stock exchanges and the Competition Commission of India, it is yet to get clearance from the National Company Law Tribunal.

Kenichiro Yoshida, chairman and CEO, Sony said that the company is expecting to close the merger within the first half of the current financial year.

“In 2021, we announced a partnership to merge Zee into SPNI, which upon closing, will enable us to expand our content creation and strengthen our connection with diverse communities within India. The closing of the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals," Singh said at the event.