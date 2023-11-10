Sony’s googly on CEO may stump Zee merger
Sony views the allegations and investigation as corporate governance issues and wants to place its executive at the top
Talks on the mega-merger between Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd and Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) have stalled over the latter’s last-minute demand that its executive lead the merged entity instead of Punit Goenka as agreed before. According to two people aware of the matter, failure to reach an agreement by the 21 December deadline may derail the merger, the biggest in India’s entertainment industry.