Sony’s googly on CEO may stump Zee merger

 Gaurav Laghate

Sony views the allegations and investigation as corporate governance issues and wants to place its executive at the top

In a scheme of arrangement signed on 21 December 2021, Zee and Sony agreed that Punit Goenka, currently MD and CEO of Zee, will continue in the same position in the merged entity for five years.
In a scheme of arrangement signed on 21 December 2021, Zee and Sony agreed that Punit Goenka, currently MD and CEO of Zee, will continue in the same position in the merged entity for five years. (Mint)

Talks on the mega-merger between Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd and Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) have stalled over the latter’s last-minute demand that its executive lead the merged entity instead of Punit Goenka as agreed before. According to two people aware of the matter, failure to reach an agreement by the 21 December deadline may derail the merger, the biggest in India’s entertainment industry.

In a scheme of arrangement signed on 21 December 2021, the two entertainment giants agreed that Goenka, currently managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Zee, will continue in the same position in the merged entity for five years. SPNI will own 50.86% of the merged entity, Zee’s promoters (Goenka family) will hold 3.99%, and the remaining 45.15% will remain with the public shareholders.

Since then, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has begun investigating Goenka and his father, Subhash Chandra, in a case of alleged diversion of funds. Goenka has received relief from an appellate court against a Sebi order barring him from taking any leadership position in listed companies; however, Sony views the allegations and investigation as corporate governance issues and wants to place its executive at the top, despite the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approving the composite scheme of the arrangement.

“Even though there is no legal hurdle in naming Goenka as managing director and CEO, Sony is cognizant of the fact that there is an ongoing investigation, which may or may not result in his getting found guilty. But on its part, Sony wants to play safe and name its India managing director N.P. Singh as the head of the merged company," one of the two people cited above said on condition of anonymity.

A top Sony executive, the second person cited earlier, said, “SPE (Sony Pictures Entertainment, parent of SPNI) leadership has already informed N.P. Singh in India that they want him to take charge of the merged entity and not Goenka. However, now that SAT (Securities Appellate Tribunal) has removed the restrictions from Goenka, Zee officials are not in favour of this last-minute change. Currently, integration talks among the two companies have completely halted."

An email query sent to SPNI remained unanswered, while a Zee spokesperson declined to comment.

However, in a post-earnings analyst call, Goenka said, “We received approval from the NCLT for the composite scheme of arrangement during the quarter. From our perspective, we are committed to ensuring that all points in the composite scheme of arrangement are duly addressed. We recognize the value that this merger holds, and our focus remains on unlocking this opportunity for all the shareholders."

“We don’t comment on media speculation. We are in active engagement with Sony on various parts of the scheme to be finally implemented after getting all the approvals," Goenka added.

Mint had first reported that Sony is preparing a Plan B in case Goenka doesn’t get a clean chit from Sebi. Following this, Goenka himself told Mint that he was committed to completing the merger, and if the law of the land restricted him from holding the key position, he would have stepped aside. However, there is no legal restriction on Goenka anymore.

“Given that there is a possibility that matter involving Mr Goenka reaches the Supreme Court or leads to additional legal or regulatory proceedings, Sony is arguably justified in seeking an alternative to ensure management certainty for the combined entity. One possible option for the parties could be to appoint an interim managing director with the understanding that Mr Goenka will be appointed once the proceedings are finally over," said Sudip Mahapatra, a partner at law firm S&R Associates.

A change from the approved scheme of arrangement will also require the NLCT clearance.

“While both parties are in no position to call off the merger, this issue will further delay it and frustrate Japan (Sony’s headquarters). They may decide not to extend the deadline and just call it off amicably," said another partner at a law firm which has worked with one of the companies in the past and is therefore not authorized to speak to the media.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Gaurav Laghate
Gaurav Laghate is the chief of Mint's Consumer Bureau that covers FMCG, consumer durables, retail, media, advertising, hospitality, luxury and the business of sports. An accomplished business journalist with a career spanning over 15 years, he has reported on the significant advancements in the media and entertainment industry, as well as the business of sports. Beyond his role as a journalist, Gaurav is recognised as a steadfast observer of the media landscape, having spoken at several industry events and panels.
Updated: 10 Nov 2023, 12:04 AM IST
