Sony’s Kaun Banega Crorepati draws advertiser interest on OTT platform

This season has clocked more than 100% year on year revenue growth. We have seven main sponsors on the show this year."Naarayan TV, chief marketing officer, IDFC FIRST Bank, one of the sponsors of the show said, “The show is a prominent property in terms of awareness and engagement. As a banking partner, we’ve found that our quiz is a unique way to reach out to millions of audiences digitally."Ajay Dang, president, head of marketing of UltraTech Cement added, “Our association with the show has been for many years. It is one of the few family shows that observes equal excitement from every age group, making it a powerful brand building opportunity for us."