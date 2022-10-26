Sony’s Kaun Banega Crorepati draws advertiser interest on OTT platform

The OTT platform by Sony Pictures Networks India said the show’s 14th season, which went on air in August this year, has seen more than 260% growth in views
Kaun Banega Crorepati’s latest season has attracted brands like Asian Paints, Ultratech Cement, and Vodafone Idea Limited as partner sponsors on the show. Brands like RBI, Dell, Franklin Templeton Investments, Mamaearth, Kohler, and OLX Autos, among others have also come on board for the season to advertise on the company’s OTT platform Sony Liv, its broadcaster said in a statement.
The OTT platform by Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) said the show’s 14th season, which went on air in August this year, has seen more than 260% growth in views as compared to the last season for the same duration on the platform and 30% of these videos are being recorded through connected televisions.
Advertisers like Acko General Insurance and Vimal are co-presenters of the show in the season, and IDFC First Bank is its banking partner. The broadcaster said it has made integrations such as ‘IDFC Daily Quiz’ and ‘Lifeline Sponsorship (50:50) by service provider Vi, to help advertisers.
Ranjana Mangla, Head Ad Sales Revenue, Sony LIV said, “This show is our largest entertainment tentpole property and we have witnessed a remarkable response in terms of its growth as well as support from the advertisers.
This season has clocked more than 100% year on year revenue growth. We have seven main sponsors on the show this year."Naarayan TV, chief marketing officer, IDFC FIRST Bank, one of the sponsors of the show said, “The show is a prominent property in terms of awareness and engagement. As a banking partner, we’ve found that our quiz is a unique way to reach out to millions of audiences digitally."Ajay Dang, president, head of marketing of UltraTech Cement added, “Our association with the show has been for many years. It is one of the few family shows that observes equal excitement from every age group, making it a powerful brand building opportunity for us."
According to research website Statista, revenue in the OTT video segment is projected to reach $2.53 billion in India in 2022. The revenue is expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2022-2027) of 8.23%, resulting in a projected market volume of $3.76 billion by 2027. The largest segment is video streaming (SVoD) with a market volume of $1.07 billion in 2022, the company said.
