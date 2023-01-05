Sony's new 'Afeela' electric vehicle with Honda to use Qualcomm tech1 min read . Updated: 05 Jan 2023, 08:01 AM IST
Sony and Honda's electric vehicle joint venture will work closely with U.S. firm Qualcomm Inc on the new "Afeela" cars, the chief executive of Sony Honda Mobility, Yasuhide Mizuno, told the CES 2023 technology trade show in Las Vegas on Wednesday.