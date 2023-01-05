Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Companies / News /  Sony's new 'Afeela' electric vehicle with Honda to use Qualcomm tech

Sony's new 'Afeela' electric vehicle with Honda to use Qualcomm tech

1 min read . 08:01 AM ISTReuters
The new venture aims to deliver its first electric vehicles by early 2026 in North America.

Sony and Honda's electric vehicle will work closely with Qualcomm on the new ‘Afeela’ cars

Sony and Honda's electric vehicle joint venture will work closely with U.S. firm Qualcomm Inc on the new "Afeela" cars, the chief executive of Sony Honda Mobility, Yasuhide Mizuno, told the CES 2023 technology trade show in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon, who also appeared at the CES presentation, said the car would use Qualcomm's "Snapdragon" digital chassis.

The venture between Sony Group Corp and Honda Motor Co Ltd aims to deliver its first electric vehicles by early 2026 in North America.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

