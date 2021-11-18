Sony’s PlayStation and others pressure Activision blizzard to better address sexual-misconduct issues

Activision shares fell nearly 3% to $64.20 Wednesday, extending Tuesday’s 6% decline. Its shares are down roughly 30% since late July, when the California Department of Fair Employment and Housingfiled a lawsuit alleging that the company ignored numerous complaints by female employees of harassment, discrimination and retaliation, citing what it called its “frat boy" culture. Activision, which is also being investigated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, is challenging the suit.