Sony-Zee deal fallout: Emails reveal clash over Russia assets, cricket deal
Before the failed merger of Sony Pictures Network and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, the two clashed over more than 20 compliance issues, including Russian asset disposal and a $1.4 billion Disney cricket rights deal.
Before the failed merger of Sony Pictures Network and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, the two behemoths of the media industry clashed over more than 20 compliance issues, according to a report by Reuters news agency.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message