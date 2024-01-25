Sony-Zee Deal Fallout: What's ahead for Sony India, the legal battles and more
Sony India CEO NP Singh assured employees that the company will actively pursue new possibilities for market presence after the failed Sony-Zee Entertainment deal.
Culver Max Entertainment, the subsidiary of Sony Corporation earlier known as Sony Pictures India, plans to pursue "organic and inorganic" opportunities to fortify its position in the domestic media market, as per an internal email sent to employees, the Economic Times reported. The memo was sent two days after the Sony-Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) deal fell through.