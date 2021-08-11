MGM Resorts International has enlisted Sotheby’s to come to Las Vegas to auction off a cache of Pablo Picasso paintings amassed years earlier by casino magnate Steve Wynn. The 11 Picassos to be sold have long been displayed at a Picasso-themed restaurant at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino.

The Oct. 23 sale is part of MGM’s effort to become known as a powerhouse in contemporary art. By shedding the Picassos, the casino operator aims to make room and money to expand its contemporary art collection. The Picassos were originally picked out by Mr. Wynn, whom the industry sidelined after allegations of sexual misconduct emerged against him three years ago, which he has denied.

It isn’t clear whether Mr. Wynn’s ties to the Picassos will help or hurt the artworks’ sale prices. The company said that it isn’t seeking to distance itself from Mr. Wynn by selling off the Picassos but is aware that the sale could serve as a referendum on his taste—and on collectors’ willingness to buy art affiliated with the shunned mogul.

Mr. Wynn “played a pivotal role" in kickstarting MGM’s collection, said Ari Kastrati, the company’s chief hospitality officer. He said MGM now aims to use the Picasso proceeds to buy more contemporary works by women and artists of color. “We’ve evolved a lot," he added.

The sale, expected to bring in at least $70 million, is poised to be one of the most closely watched of the fall season, in part because Sotheby’s has never before taken its show on the road. The house typically ships and sells consigned art to established hubs like New York, so an auction conducted within a casino will test whether art buyers are ready to embrace a new venue.

Mr. Wynn, age 79, is no longer a power player in the casino industry after resigning as head of Wynn Resorts in 2018. His exit followed allegations that he sexually harassed and assaulted some of his salon and spa staff, claims that The Wall Street Journal first reported in 2018. Mr. Wynn has denied assaulting any women and has said publicly that he never had a nonconsensual relationship.

Sotheby’s is betting that his reputation as one of the world’s top Picasso collectors could entice potential bidders to show up, or log on, for the auction.

Brooke Lampley, Sotheby’s chairman and world-wide head of sales for global fine art, said she sees Mr. Wynn as a “potential bidder" in the upcoming sale, not as a liability.

Mr. Wynn, reached through his gallery Wynn Fine Art, declined to comment.

The Las Vegas businessman has a history with the Spanish artist’s work. In 2006, Mr. Wynn accidentally shoved an elbow through Picasso’s iconic view of his blonde mistress, “Le Rêve (The Dream)," before repairing and reselling the work to investor Steve Cohen for $155 million. Early last year, Mr. Wynn caused a stir when he paid a trio of art dealers $105 million for a pair of different Picassos from the estate of former PaineWebber chairman Donald Marron.

The Picassos that are set to be sold were originally purchased to decorate an art-themed restaurant that overlooks an artificial lake on the Las Vegas Strip with the Bellagio’s famed dancing fountains. (Sample item: a $142 tasting menu featuring appetizers like seared scallops with potato mousseline and jus de veau.) Mr. Wynn lost control of the MGM in 2000, and the paintings have remained on view in the Bellagio restaurant since.

The works include a 1938 portrait of the artist’s mistress Marie-Thérèse Walter, called “Woman in a Red-Orange Beret," that is projected to sell for at least $20 million. There is also a 6-foot, 1969 portrait of a “Man and Child" expected to fetch at least $20 million, along with a jewel-tone “Bust of a Man" from the same year thought to go for at least $10 million. Other, smaller pieces in the set include an estimated $60,000 ceramic vase incised with the artist’s cheery markings and a 1917 drawing, “Pierrot," that Sotheby’s expects to sell for at least $2.5 million.

After the October auction, MGM will still own another dozen Picassos that Mr. Wynn bought in the 1990s. The company said it might move some of those to the restaurant. It is also hanging on to pieces by American artists Robert Rauschenberg and Jasper Johns that Mr. Wynn helped the Bellagio acquire and that still hang in the property’s hallways and executive offices.

Mr. Kastrati said the idea of a sale has been germinating for a few years, but the pandemic gave executives time and a reason to follow through—with hopes that “we could create a moment" that might draw wealthy collectors to the city, he said, adding that the sale is timed to coincide with Picasso’s 140th birthday in October.

The MGM’s 23 total Picassos also represent roughly a third of the value of the company’s art holdings, so offloading nearly half of them would let MGM buy and distribute more art across its 10 resorts in Vegas, according to MGM officials.

Around 50 of the 900 pieces in MGM’s art holdings have links to Mr. Wynn, MGM officials said.

Other highlights of the MGM collection include a Tiffany ceiling, a Rockefeller library and artworks by Claes Oldenburg, Jenny Holzer, Maya Lin, Nancy Rubins, David Hockney and Isa Genzken, all of which are on view in MGM’s various hotels in Vegas.

For Sotheby’s, the sale is a chance to mix up its programming and appeal to big spenders who have grown accustomed to bidding—and betting—online during the pandemic, Ms. Lampley said. Details about exactly where and how the sale would be held remain under discussion; a ballroom is more likely than the casino floor or the Picasso restaurant, organizers say.

Already, the house is organizing VIP programming so attendees can take side trips to see arty installations like Ugo Rondinone’s totem-like stone installation north of the city, “Seven Magic Mountains."

“People are much more adaptive now and they love surprises, and a weekend in Vegas sounds like fun, right?" Ms. Lampley said. “We wouldn’t try this with every artist, but Picasso has that convening power."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

