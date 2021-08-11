Sotheby’s to auction 11 Picasso paintings with links to Steve Wynn at Bellagio

The works include a 1938 portrait of the artist’s mistress Marie-Thérèse Walter, called “Woman in a Red-Orange Beret," that is projected to sell for at least $20 million. There is also a 6-foot, 1969 portrait of a “Man and Child" expected to fetch at least $20 million, along with a jewel-tone “Bust of a Man" from the same year thought to go for at least $10 million. Other, smaller pieces in the set include an estimated $60,000 ceramic vase incised with the artist’s cheery markings and a 1917 drawing, “Pierrot," that Sotheby’s expects to sell for at least $2.5 million.