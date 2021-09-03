NEW DELHI: Fast moving consumer goods company Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) on Friday announced rolling out new branding for the Soulfull product range, integrating it with Tata logo - Tata Soulfull.

Tata Consumer Soulfull Pvt Ltd has been a 100% subsidiary of Tata Consumer Products since February 2021.

TCPL, the consumer products company of the Tata Group comprising beverages and foods, had announced the 100% acquisition of Kottaram Agro Foods, the owner of Soulfull, in line with the company's intent of entering into new adjacent categories in the food segment. TCPL, that sells packaged coffee, tea, spices, pulses and other food products, some under Tata Sampann brand, said it will continue to innovate and push new products in the mark​et as it hopes to double the share of sales from new launches this fiscal.

For starters, Tata Soulfull logo will now be integrated into all online and offline touch points and packaging. TCPL has also expanded the distribution reach of Soulfull. “Over the last three to four months we have integrated across all our functions. We were at around 10,000 stores, we are today at around 50,000. We were in 20 cities, we are today in 60 towns," said Prashant Parameswaran, managing director and CEO, Tata Consumer Soulfull .

The integration has led to shifting the Soulfull instant dosa mixes to the Sampann brand enabling the latter to become a kitchen-focused brand. TCPL will now patriciate in both staples as well as the healthy snacking category with the two packaged food brands.

"While Sampann plays in the pantry, and it is primarily everything that you need in the kitchen to cook your food such as pulses, spices, mixes...and there is a range of products that is planned for the future. Soulfull plays on-the-go, on the table, which is outside the kitchen," said Sunil D’Souza, Managing Director & CEO of Tata Consumer Products.

Both brands will see “aggressive growth", said D’Souza. “Both will play in different categories. The margin profiles and the product profiles for both these products will be different," he added.

In the future. Soulfull will play in the ready-to-eat products, while bringing Indian ancient grains to life to appeal to the modern Indian consumer in formats that Indian consumers are familiar with.

"There will be a whole range in categories across breakfast, mini-meals and snacking," said D’Souza.

In FY21, TCPL’s revenue from operations stood at Rs11,602 crore. TCPL's brands include Tata Tea, Tetley, Eight O’Clock Coffee, Tata Salt, Tata Sampann and Tata Soulfull. Its products are sold in 40 countries.

D’Souza said over the last three to four months “normalcy" has returned to the markets after India witnessed a more intense wave of covid-19 infections.

Meanwhile, the pandemic has also shifted consumer demand in favor of trusted brands.

Products packed with nutrition and immunity benefits as well as those with wider distribution will gain more prominence. The company is tending more towards “better for you", “healthier for you" sort of products, he added.

TCPL had earlier announced plans to launch 50 new products in the current fiscal - both in India and overseas. D’Souza says the intent is to double the percentage of sales from innovation this year from 1.7% last year to 3-3.5%. The company has upped the ante on innovation in the second half of the year.

“We've got innovation embedded into all the category and the marketing teams, and we built a very structured, research and development system, leveraging a lot of expertise which we got when we did the merger (of Tata Global Beverages and Tata Chemicals)," he said.

