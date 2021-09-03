Soulfull is now Tata Soulfull

TCPL, the consumer products company of the Tata Group comprising beverages and foods, had announced the 100% acquisition of Kottaram Agro Foods, the owner of Soulfull, in line with the company's intent of entering into new adjacent categories in the food segment. TCPL, that sells packaged coffee, tea, spices, pulses and other food products, some under Tata Sampann brand, said it will continue to innovate and push new products in the mark​et as it hopes to double the share of sales from new launches this fiscal.