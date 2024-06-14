South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal Elects IFP’s Ntuli as Premier
Lawmakers in South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal province elected an Inkatha Freedom Party official as premier, dealing a blow to the organization led by former President Jacob Zuma that won the most votes in the region.
(Bloomberg) -- Lawmakers in South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal province elected an Inkatha Freedom Party official as premier, dealing a blow to the organization led by former President Jacob Zuma that won the most votes in the region.