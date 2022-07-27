South African Tourism launches digital campaign for India

At a time when fuel prices and airfares are rising, a value-driven offering by the tourism board is expected to significantly support and encourage the rapidly growing Indian tourist footfall in South Africa
South African Tourism has announced the launch of a digital campaign for India in partnership with Air Seychelles.
Through this “deal-driven campaign", the tourism board hopes to engage with millennials and Indian families. This campaign is an extension of its ‘More & More’ campaign launched earlier this year and will drive consumers to make their travel bookings with direct calls to action, it said.
At a time when fuel prices and airfares are rising, a value-driven offering by the tourism board is expected to significantly support and encourage the rapidly growing Indian tourist footfalls in South Africa.
“We are excited to launch this deal driven campaign in India and are confident that consumers and corporates will see immense value in these deals, as they continue to curate their South African adventures," said Neliswa Nkani, hub head, Middle East, India and South East Asia for the board.
Earlier this year, the tourism board outlined its roadmap to get 64% YoY increase in Indian visitors in 2022. About 11,300 Indian visitors have travelled to South Africa between January to April this year.
“We look forward to growing our flight frequency out of Mumbai as demand continues to improve," said Charles Johnson, chief commercial officer of Air Seychelles.
India is now the sixth largest international source market and is one of the top-three focus markets for South African Tourism globally, given that Indian travellers are resilient and adventurous.
In 2019, analytics company Statista estimated that about 27 million Indians travelled abroad.