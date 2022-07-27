Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  South African Tourism launches digital campaign for India

South African Tourism launches digital campaign for India

Through this “deal-driven campaign”, the tourism board hopes to engage with millennials and Indian families.
1 min read . 03:29 PM ISTVaruni Khosla

  • At a time when fuel prices and airfares are rising, a value-driven offering by the tourism board is expected to significantly support and encourage the rapidly growing Indian tourist footfall in South Africa

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

South African Tourism has announced the launch of a digital campaign for India in partnership with Air Seychelles. 

South African Tourism has announced the launch of a digital campaign for India in partnership with Air Seychelles. 

Through this “deal-driven campaign", the tourism board hopes to engage with millennials and Indian families. This campaign is an extension of its ‘More & More’ campaign launched earlier this year and will drive consumers to make their travel bookings with direct calls to action, it said.

Through this “deal-driven campaign", the tourism board hopes to engage with millennials and Indian families. This campaign is an extension of its ‘More & More’ campaign launched earlier this year and will drive consumers to make their travel bookings with direct calls to action, it said.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

At a time when fuel prices and airfares are rising, a value-driven offering by the tourism board is expected to significantly support and encourage the rapidly growing Indian tourist footfalls in South Africa.

“We are excited to launch this deal driven campaign in India and are confident that consumers and corporates will see immense value in these deals, as they continue to curate their South African adventures," said Neliswa Nkani, hub head, Middle East, India and South East Asia for the board.

Earlier this year, the tourism board outlined its roadmap to get 64% YoY increase in Indian visitors in 2022. About 11,300 Indian visitors have travelled to South Africa between January to April this year.

“We look forward to growing our flight frequency out of Mumbai as demand continues to improve," said Charles Johnson, chief commercial officer of Air Seychelles.

India is now the sixth largest international source market and is one of the top-three focus markets for South African Tourism globally, given that Indian travellers are resilient and adventurous.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

In 2019, analytics company Statista estimated that about 27 million Indians travelled abroad.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.