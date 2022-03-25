Hyderabad: The South Asia market, which is dominated by India, will need about 2,400 new commercial jets valued at nearly $375 billion over the next 20 years, aerospace major Boeing Co. said on Friday.

Indian operators will need over 2,000 new single-aisle airplanes to meet demand during this period, Boeing said.

In its annual South Asia and India Commercial Market Outlook (CMO) that was released at Wings India 2022, Boeing said that it anticipates resilient long-term demand for commercial airplanes and services in South Asia after the pandemic.

"Single-aisle airplanes will increase their share of total airplane demand to serve India’s vast domestic market and competitive regional market, which includes established carriers as well as start-up airlines," Boeing said.

Speaking at the event, David Schulte, managing director, regional marketing, Boeing Commercial Airplanes said competitive domestic market and opportunities in international routes, both backed by government policies to reduce airline cost and taxes, will promote growth in the South Asia region.

"We project robust demand for air travel in South Asia with carriers increasing services, and passengers feeling confident about travel to see family and friends and do business, as well as from air cargo," Schulte added.

Single-aisle airplanes, such as the 737 family, will continue to serve growth in domestic and regional markets, including flights from India to the Middle East and Asia Pacific regions, Boeing said.

Indian carriers will need 240 new widebody airplanes such as the 787 Dreamliner to meet long-haul demand, it said.

"India’s air cargo growth is expected to average 6.3% annually, driven by the country’s manufacturing and e-commerce sectors, including its Make in India initiative. Boeing forecasts demand for more than 75 freighters, including 10 widebodies and 737 Boeing Converted Freighters," Boeing said in its CMO adding that India’s civil aviation industry will require close to 100,000 new pilots, technicians and cabin crew personnel, during the next decade.

However, Boeing has halted deliveries of its 787 wide-body planes since May 2021 due to production constraints.

As a result, airlines that have ordered these planes, like Vistara, have been left in the lurch as they are unable to expand their international operations due to unavailability of aircraft.

Schulte didn't offer comments when asked about when the company expects the resumption of its 787 aircraft deliveries.

