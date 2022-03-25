South Asia needs 2,400 new commercial jets in 20 years: Boeing

"India’s air cargo growth is expected to average 6.3% annually, driven by the country’s manufacturing and e-commerce sectors, including its Make in India initiative. Boeing forecasts demand for more than 75 freighters, including 10 widebodies and 737 Boeing Converted Freighters," Boeing said in its CMO adding that India’s civil aviation industry will require close to 100,000 new pilots, technicians and cabin crew personnel, during the next decade.

