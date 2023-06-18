South, East drive FMCG sales, North hit by unseasonal rains2 min read 18 Jun 2023, 10:18 PM IST
Overall FMCG sales in May grew 1.4% from a year earlier, but dipped 11.2% in the North and by 6.4% in west India.
NEW DELHI : South and East India led demand for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) in May even as unseasonal rains dampened demand for several categories in north India, showed data from retail intelligence platform Bizom, which monitors FMCG sales across urban and rural retail outlets.
