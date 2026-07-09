Korea’s NH Investment picks up stake worth ₹900 cr in Choice Equity Broking

South Korea’s NH Investment & Securities Co Ltd has picked up a stake worth ₹900 crore in Choice International Ltd's broking and wealth management arm, the diversified financial services group said in a joint statement.
Under the deal terms, the Korean firm is expected to get about a 12-15% stake in Choice Equity Broking Pvt Ltd at an enterprise value of ₹7,500 crore, a person familiar with the matter said.
The strategic partnership reflects NH Investment & Securities' confidence in Choice's vision of building a next-generation financial services platform in India. The capital will be deployed to drive overall business expansion, including the growth of the margin trading facility (MTF) loan book, alongside strategic investments in technology, customer acquisition, talent development, product innovation, and business scalability, the statement said.
“This strategic investment marks an important milestone in further strengthening NH Investment & Securities' global business portfolio,” Shin Jae Wook, president & chief executive of NH Investment, was quoted as saying. "Through our partnership with Choice Group, we will combine the strengths of both organizations to deliver differentiated financial services and build sustainable long-term growth engines for our global business.”
The partnership brings significant strategic value by combining Choice's growing presence in India's financial markets with the Korean firm's global institutional expertise, technology-led operating model, and experience in one of Asia's most sophisticated capital markets, the companies said.
The collaboration is expected to facilitate knowledge-sharing across institutional broking, research, capital markets, governance, risk management, compliance, and operational excellence, while enhancing Choice's institutional capabilities and long-term competitiveness.
With India's capital markets witnessing unprecedented growth, Choice said it sees significant opportunities to expand its broking, wealth management, investment distribution and capital market businesses while deepening customer engagement.
“India's financial services sector is at an inflection point, driven by increasing investor participation, digital adoption, and the growing need for accessible financial solutions. NHIS brings deep institutional expertise, global market insights and advanced digital capabilities that complement our strengths in serving India's rapidly expanding investor base,” said Arun Poddar, chief executive officer & executive director at Choice International.
“Together, we aim to drive innovation, enhance customer experience, expand access to quality financial products and contribute meaningfully to India's financial inclusion agenda," he added.