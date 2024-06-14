South Korea’s richest man in spotlight as RoC hauls up Samsung’s Indian unit
Summary
- The companies registrar has slapped a penalty of about ₹8 lakh on Samsung Display Noida for not identifying Lee Jae-Yong as a “significant beneficial owner”
- Last month, the RoC slapped penalties of over ₹27 lakh on Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky on similar charges
The billionaire boss of a Korean chaebol is the latest to attract unwanted attention in India over company ownership rules, less than a month after Microsoft Corp. chief executive Satya Nadella faced a shock penalty over an identical matter. The transgressor this time: Samsung.