Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  South Korea’s richest man in spotlight as RoC hauls up Samsung’s Indian unit

South Korea’s richest man in spotlight as RoC hauls up Samsung’s Indian unit

Gireesh Chandra Prasad , Gulveen Aulakh

  • The companies registrar has slapped a penalty of about 8 lakh on Samsung Display Noida for not identifying Lee Jae-Yong as a “significant beneficial owner”
  • Last month, the RoC slapped penalties of over 27 lakh on Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky on similar charges

Lee Jae-Yong, CEO of South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd (Reuters)

The billionaire boss of a Korean chaebol is the latest to attract unwanted attention in India over company ownership rules, less than a month after Microsoft Corp. chief executive Satya Nadella faced a shock penalty over an identical matter. The transgressor this time: Samsung.

Samsung Display Co. Noida Ltd did not identify Lee Jae-Yong, CEO of South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, as a “significant beneficial owner", according to the Registrar of Companies in Uttar Pradesh.

Harvard-educated Lee, the richest South Korean with a net worth of $11.5 billion, is the son of late Lee Kun-hee, who was Samsung's top boss for three decades. Lee has spent time in prison over bribery and financial fraud in Korea, and secured presidential pardon later.

The RoC has slapped a penalty of 8,14,200 on Samsung Display, its two directors, company secretary and a former official for violating Indian laws on significant beneficial ownership. The fine must be paid in 90 days. The parties have 60 days to appeal against the order before the corporate affairs ministry’s regional director.

The registrar said Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd holds full ownership rights in Samsung Display Noida. It said that Lee—whose father was reportedly the largest shareholder of Samsung Electronics Co.—was named executive chairman of Samsung Electronics in October 2022 even though he did not have a majority shareholding.

Also read | Mint Explainer: Significant beneficial owners and what the govt wants to know

The registrar said that going by information available in the public domain and other observations, it appears Lee and his family exercise indirect control or have significant influence over Samsung Electronics, the owner of Samsung Display Noida.

Hence, the Indian company should have named him as the significant beneficial owner of the Indian entity but did not, the RoC said in an order, justifying its action.

Section 90 of India’s Companies Act 2013 mandate companies to declare significant beneficial ownership.

When RoC pulled up Nadella

In a similar case, RoC for Delhi and Haryana last month slapped penalties of over 27 lakh on LinkedIn India, Nadella, LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky and seven other individuals.

RoC in its order then said the company and its officers were liable for action for their failure in identifying its significant beneficial owners. LinkedIn has said it is in compliance with Indian laws.

Microsoft had bought LinkedIn, a business and employment-focused social media platform, for about $26 billion in 2016.

Also read | Mint Explainer: Why has RoC's order against LinkedIn named Microsoft's Nadella

Experts said these orders were penalizing unlisted companies with foreign shareholdings for allegedly not taking required steps in identifying significant beneficial owners.

“From this, it is seen that the government is keen on investigating and identifying significant beneficial owners wherever foreign shareholders are holding a majority stake," said Makarand M. Joshi, founder, MMJC and Associates, a corporate compliance firm.

Emails sent on Thursday to Samsung Display Co. Noida and to two of the officials named in the order seeking comments for the story remained unanswered at the time of publishing.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gireesh Chandra Prasad

Gireesh writes on the Indian economy, government policy, regulatory developments and trends in the business landscape. His areas of reporting include finance, taxation, company law, bankruptcy code, competition law, financial reporting and auditing. He also covers federal policy think tank NITI Aayog.
