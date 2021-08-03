South Korean confectionary company Orion, makers of Choco-Pie, has announced an investment of ₹200 crore in India. The funds will be utilised to set up a manufacturing facility at Bhiwadi in Almora district of Rajasthan. The company will also hire 1,000 people in India in the next two years to expand its business.

Orion said it has "already onboarded 250 employees to drive brand's growth in India and is aiming at adding 1,000 more to its India team in the next two years".

The upcoming 17,385-square-meter facility will produce Orion's Choco-Pie beside its 'soon to be introduced' product portfolio as part of its growth drive in India, the company said in a statement. Orion will work with confectionary specialist Mann Ventures for production of Choco-Pie in India.

The new plant will also cater to local taste preferences and will make a 100 per cent vegetarian range of Choco Pies, it added.

"Our state-of-the-art India manufacturing facility is a step toward our expansion drive which will not only allow us to build a strong supply chain for the domestic market but will also help us tailor our products as per Indian consumers' preferences," said Orion India Chief Executive Officer Saurabh Saith.

The company is actively working to introduce the best of "K-Food" and Orion's specialties catering to the tastes of Indian consumers, Saith. "Given the annual confectionery market of around $15 billion for a 1.3 billion population, there is a huge scope for a player like us," he added.

Orion is planning to add more 'made in India' products to its portfolio and will be introducing more global offerings to Indian consumers in the coming months, the company stated.

India is the 10th overseas production base of the South Korean firm, which also has manufacturing units in Vietnam, Russia, and other locations.

"The new factory will support Orion's expansion plans and will cater to the taste preferences ofIndian consumers. Given the rising popularity of Korean products in India, Orion is optimistic about its India plans and is actively growing its teams within the organisation and as its point of sale," the company statement read.

On its marketing strategy, Orion said it will be a digital-first brand, driving key consumer engagement through various digital platforms.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics