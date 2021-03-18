Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >South Korean Covid-19 vaccine developer surges on market debut

South Korean Covid-19 vaccine developer surges on market debut

SK Bioscience also has agreements with AstraZeneca PLC and Novavax Inc. to manufacture and distribute their Covid-19 vaccines in South Korea
2 min read . 05:17 PM IST Frances Yoon, The Wall Street Journal

Shares of SK Bioscience, which is developing a vaccine to fight new strains, rise 160% from IPO price

A South Korean biotechnology company that is developing a vaccine to fight new strains of Covid-19 jumped on its first day of trading, after concluding Seoul’s biggest initial public offering in nearly four years.

By midmorning Thursday in Seoul, SK Bioscience Co.’s stock stood at 169,000 won a share, up 160% from its initial public offering price. Investor orders for the IPO topped $56 billion, greatly exceeding the $1.3 billion of shares on offer.

