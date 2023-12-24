South Seas forays into premium single malt
Mumbai: South Seas Distilleries & Breweries, one of India’s oldest distilleries with a long legacy in B2B spirits exports, has unveiled its inaugural direct-to-consumer premium single malt brand, Crazy Cock. Marking a significant departure from its traditional business model, the distillery is venturing into the premium spirits segment, targeting affluent consumers with two distinct variants—Rare, aged in double oak casks, and Dhua, known as the peated expression. Priced at ₹8,900 and ₹12,500, respectively, the brand aims to offer a luxury and distinctive drinking experience.