South Seas forays into premium single malt

Mumbai: South Seas Distilleries & Breweries, one of India’s oldest distilleries with a long legacy in B2B spirits exports, has unveiled its inaugural direct-to-consumer premium single malt brand, Crazy Cock. Marking a significant departure from its traditional business model, the distillery is venturing into the premium spirits segment, targeting affluent consumers with two distinct variants—Rare, aged in double oak casks, and Dhua, known as the peated expression. Priced at ₹8,900 and ₹12,500, respectively, the brand aims to offer a luxury and distinctive drinking experience. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The initial release comprises a limited batch of 1,000 cases, focusing on markets in Maharashtra, Goa, and Haryana. South Seas plans a gradual expansion into other regions, aligning with its commitment to maintain exclusivity and quality.

Hamavand Chinoy, director and fourth-generation member of the family-owned distillery, emphasized the company’s strategic shift towards premium offerings. “It’s not about quantity anymore, but quality. It’s about the methods used, the willingness to experiment, and the thought process behind it," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a landscape where Indian-distilled single malts have gained global recognition, competing with renowned Scottish brands, South Seas Distilleries & Breweries aims to make a mark with Crazy Cock. Indian brands like Amrut, Paul John, Rampur, and the recent entrant Indri have garnered popularity, achieving a compounded annual growth rate of more than 50% in the last five years. Consumers are increasingly willing to invest in premium tastes, paving the way for distinctive homegrown brands.

“In 2017, we decided to launch our own brand and enter into the luxury B2C space," Chinoy said. “We own the largest warehouse, best technologies, and some of the biggest companies have been using our product for their brands. It was time for us to get into the market. With Crazy Cock, we will appeal to enthusiasts who value the intricate process and unique flavours. Our offerings are not for everyone but for those serious about their whiskies," he added.

The brand’s Portuguese-designed packaging reflects its ambition to craft an Indian single malt with a global identity. The launch of the inaugural expression pays homage to the founder’s passion for fashion, presenting it as a tribute. Established in 1984, South Seas Distilleries & Breweries stands as Maharashtra’s first and India’s largest grain alcohol distillery. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With close to 40,000 oak barrels dedicated to whiskey ageing operations, the company has been actively involved in the manufacturing and export of matured malt, grain, and blended whiskey in bulk, along with bottled alcoholic beverages like vodka, gin, and rum to companies in the US, Spain, and other international markets.

Chinoy highlighted the brand’s intention to produce limited runs and experiment with various variants, emphasizing the artistic expression embedded in each bottle. “We are committed to creating products that go beyond being just whiskey. They are art in a bottle."

