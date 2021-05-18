Southeast Asia’s Battle of the $40 Billion Superapps

The two Indonesian companies said Monday they will merge to create a company that spans ride-hailing, e-commerce and financial services. The combined entity, known as GoTo Group, will seek dual listings in New York and Jakarta, with a target market valuation between $35 billion and $40 billion. Their rival, Singapore-based Grab, said last month that it will go public at around $40 billion through a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in