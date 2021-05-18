Southeast Asia’s Battle of the $40 Billion Superapps
- Another big deal shows that the region is well placed to be the next tech hot spot as regulation in China tightens
The merger of Gojek and Tokopedia sets up Southeast Asia for a battle of the “superapps." It’s not quite Godzilla versus King Kong, but investors are likely to be riveted. Underserved consumers in Southeast Asia are likely to benefit too, as digital financial services expand rapidly.
The two Indonesian companies said Monday they will merge to create a company that spans ride-hailing, e-commerce and financial services. The combined entity, known as GoTo Group, will seek dual listings in New York and Jakarta, with a target market valuation between $35 billion and $40 billion. Their rival, Singapore-based Grab, said last month that it will go public at around $40 billion through a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC.
