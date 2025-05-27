Southwest Airlines ends free baggage policy — here's how much it will cost you now, and who is exempt

American aviation giant Southwest Airlines on May 27 announced that it will now charge customers for baggage, ending its popular “bags fly free” policy, according to a Reuters report. This was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

This comes after Southwest in March said that it would end its free luggage policy by charging some customers, as a way to bolster earnings numbers, the report added.

Notably, Southwest was the only major US airline which allowed customers to check in two bags at no cost.

How much will baggage now cost you on Southwest? $35 for one checked bag, and

$45 for the second bad.

The free baggage policy no longer apply for tickets purchased on or after Wednesday (May 28).

Are there any exceptions? Yes, all customers, except certain elite fliers will have to pay for luggage.

The will continue to offer two free checked bags to loyal customers with the A-List Preferred status and to passengers that pay the most premium fare.

Customers with the lower loyalty status, A-List, will get one free checked bag.

The carrier will also credit one checked bag for passengers who hold its co-branded credit card. According to a CNBC report citing federal data, baggage fees made as much as $7.3 billion for US airlines in 2024.

Southwest to sell economy tickets too Further, the CNBC report added that from May 28, Southwest will also start selling basic-economy tickets. This would be along the lines of those sold by rivals Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, and United Airlines.

What does this mean for passengers?

No longer allowed to make changes to tickets,

The last customers to board,

Fare credits will expire in six months, compared with 12 months for other ticket classes.

How is airline preparing for cabin baggage? Southwest executives told employees they see customers carrying more cabin luggage and is installing larger overhead bins on its Boeing fleet to compensate, the CNBC report added.