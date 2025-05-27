Southwest Airlines ends free baggage policy — here's how much it will cost you now, and who is exempt

American aviation giant Southwest Airlines on May 27 announced that it will now charge customers for baggage, ending its popular “bags fly free” policy, according to a Reuters report. This was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.
This comes after Southwest in March said that it would end its free luggage policy by charging some customers, as a way to bolster earnings numbers, the report added.
Notably, Southwest was the only major US airline which allowed customers to check in two bags at no cost.
Yes, all customers, except certain elite fliers will have to pay for luggage.
According to a CNBC report citing federal data, baggage fees made as much as $7.3 billion for US airlines in 2024.
Further, the CNBC report added that from May 28, Southwest will also start selling basic-economy tickets. This would be along the lines of those sold by rivals Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, and United Airlines.
What does this mean for passengers?
Southwest executives told employees they see customers carrying more cabin luggage and is installing larger overhead bins on its Boeing fleet to compensate, the CNBC report added.
Executives have also said staff will get mobile bag-tag printers at gates and airport lobbies to assist customers, it added.