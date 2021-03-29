Southwest Airlines orders 100 Boeing 737 Max planes

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Southwest Airlines said Monday it's expanding its all-Boeing fleet with an order for 100 737 MAX airplanes.

Dallas-based Southwest expects aircraft capital spending of about $5.1 billion through 2026.

Under the deal, Boeing could build more than 600 new 737 MAX jets for the airline through 2031. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier this month, Chicago-based Boeing Co. reported its first positive net orders for commercial airplanes in 15 months. The orders could indicate that airlines are starting to feel more optimistic about a rebound in travel, which has been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.

