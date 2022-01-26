S&P affirms ratings on four NBFCs under revised criteria

“The affirmations follow a revision to our criteria for rating banks and non-bank financial institutions and for determining a Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA). Our assessments of economic risk and industry risk in India remain unchanged at '7' and '5', respectively. These scores determine the BICRA and the anchor, or starting point, for our ratings on financial institutions that operate primarily in India," the rating agency said.

