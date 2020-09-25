SP aims to restructure 10,900-crore debt

The proposed debt was to fund the group’s core construction business which has been facing liquidity issues following the lockdowns to help contain the coronavirus pandemic. The Tatas moved court a day after the SP Group inked a fund raising deal with the Canadian fund Brookfield for ₹3,750 crore. Accepting the Tatas’ petition, the Supreme Court had on 22 September asked both the parties to maintain status quo on shares till 28 October when it will pronounce the verdict on the Tatas’ petition challenging the NCLAT reinstating Cyrus Mistry as the Tata group chairman and Mistry’s petitions seeking to protect the rights of minority shareholders.